Suspect in custody after man crawls through window, stabs local woman

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect was in custody Thursday in connection with a weekend attack on a Temple woman who was stabbed by a man who entered her home through a window.

Sebastian Deleon III, 45, of Temple is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is also held on a string of misdemeanor charges including driving with an invalid license, possession of drug paraphernalia, running a stop sign and failure to appear.

Officers arrested him near the 400 block of South 29th Street without incident.

Officers responded to the incident Saturday at the home in the 1600 block of South 5th Street.

The unidentified victim was taken to Scott & White Medical Center where she was in stable condition.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.