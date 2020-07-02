Advertisement

Temple: Wildfire breaks out behind First Baptist Church

A wildfire scorched about four acres Wednesday behind Temple's First Baptist Church. (Temple Fire & Rescue photo)
A wildfire scorched about four acres Wednesday behind Temple's First Baptist Church. (Temple Fire & Rescue photo)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – A wildfire scorched about four acres Wednesday behind Temple's First Baptist Church.

Crews responded just after 4 p.m. Wednesday to the fire in the 8000 block of West Adams Avenue in Temple and the first firefighters on the scene called for additional units to assist because of the dry vegetation and windy conditions, officials said.

Firefighters from Morgan's Point Resort and Moffatt also responded.

Officials think the fire may have been sparked by a lawnmower.

At this time the fire is believed to have been started by a lawn mower working in the area. As temperatures increase, and the vegetation begins to dry, remember to stay aware of your work area when running power equipment, and dispose of all smoking materials appropriately.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Neighbors shocked by suicide of suspect in soldier’s disappearance

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Neighbors in a neighborhood off East Rancier Ave. say around 1:30 Wedenesday morning, they woke up to the sound of sirens, shouting, screams and eventually, a gunshot.

News

Killeen residents react to suicide involving Guillen suspect

Updated: 17 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Gray DC: Guillen Family wants lawmakers to address sexual harassment in the military

Updated: 19 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Vanessa Guillen's family asks for change

Updated: 21 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Latest News

News

More human remains found at site of Guillen discovery

Updated: 24 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Health

Central Texas congressional candidate tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson and Rissa Shaw
A Central Texas congressional candidate has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Group steps up to help struggling performers amid COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Gordon Collier
A local arts group is stepping up to help area performers left struggling by restrictions intended to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

News

McLennan County leaders discuss COVID-19 increase

Updated: 39 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Health

Wanted: Hundreds of volunteers for major local COVID-19 study

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Researchers are looking for hundreds of volunteers for major local COVID-19 study.

News

Grand jurors indict man who led local officer on chase after shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A man, who according to an arrest affidavit, led a local officer on a 100-mph chase after pulling a gun on a coworker was indicted Wednesday in two counts.