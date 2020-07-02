Temple: Wildfire breaks out behind First Baptist Church

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – A wildfire scorched about four acres Wednesday behind Temple's First Baptist Church.

Crews responded just after 4 p.m. Wednesday to the fire in the 8000 block of West Adams Avenue in Temple and the first firefighters on the scene called for additional units to assist because of the dry vegetation and windy conditions, officials said.

Firefighters from Morgan's Point Resort and Moffatt also responded.

Officials think the fire may have been sparked by a lawnmower.

At this time the fire is believed to have been started by a lawn mower working in the area. As temperatures increase, and the vegetation begins to dry, remember to stay aware of your work area when running power equipment, and dispose of all smoking materials appropriately.

