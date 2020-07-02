Associated Press Texas Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 02.

Thursday, Jul. 02 2:00 PM Texas HHS hosts webinar to provide coronavirus updates - Texas Health and Human Services' Long Term Care Regulation hosts webinar for home and community based services and living providers to provide updates related to coronavirus (COVID-19)

Weblinks: http://hhs.texas.gov

Contacts: Texas HHS, txhhs@public.govdelivery.com, 1 512 428 1932

Thursday, Jul. 02 - Sunday, Aug. 02 Tribeca Drive-in movie and comedy series launches across U.S. - Tribeca Drive-In, series of drive-in movie screenings and live stand-up comedy shows launches in multiple venues across the U.S., taking place every weekend throughout July. Participating venues include Nickerson Beach in Nassau County, New York; Orchard Beach in the Bronx, New York; The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California; AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida; plus additional venues to be announced. Schedules include musical movies, high school comedies, sports-themed Sundays, Ladies' Nights and Kids' Nights, plus a 4th of July Celebration featuring 'Field of Dreams' and 'The Wizard of Oz', and a special 25th anniversary screening of 'Apollo 13'. Series also features special screenings for healthcare and frontline workers, with concessions from local businesses and a percentage of proceeds donated to Black Lives Matter

Weblinks: https://tribecafilm.com/, https://twitter.com/tribeca

Contacts: Sunshine Sachs, TribecaDriveIn@sunshinesachs.com

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jul. 02 Kimberly-Clark Corp: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.kimberly-clark.com/investors/, https://twitter.com/KCCorp

Contacts: Paul Alexander, Kimberly investor relations, palexand@kcc.com, 1 972 281 1440

Thursday, Jul. 02 Globe Life Inc: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: https://www.globelifeinsurance.com/

Contacts: Mike Majors, Globe Life Investor Relations, tmkir@torchmarkcorp.com, 1 972 569 3627

Friday, Jul. 03 5:00 PM iHeartMedia launches virtual 'Summer Camp with the Stars' - iHeartMedia launches 'Summer Camp with the Stars', a virtual four-week series featuring the top names in music helping millions of children across the U.S. missing out on summer camp due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Series launches with AJ McClean teaching a dance class with his daughter from their home

Weblinks: http://www.iheartmedia.com, https://twitter.com/iheartmedia

Contacts: Danielle Vitucci, iHeartMedia, DanielleVitucci@iHeartMedia.com, 1 646 343 2425

Friday, Jul. 03 - Friday, Jul. 10 Little People of America Annual National Conference - Little People of America Annual National Conference * The non-profit organization provides support and information to people of short stature and their families

Location: JW Marriott Austin, 110 E 2nd St, Austin, TX

Weblinks: http://www.lpaonline.org/

Contacts: Leah Smith, VP of Public Relations, lpapublicrelations@gmail.com, 1 806 239 5582

Saturday, Jul. 04 CANCELED: H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert & Fireworks - CANCELED: H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert & Fireworks, free firework display and performance by the Austin Symphony * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Auditorium Shores at Town Lake Metropolitan Park, 800 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX

Weblinks: http://www.austinsymphony.org/, https://twitter.com/AustinSymphony

Contacts: Roadway Productions, info@roadwayevents.com, 1 512 441 9015

Saturday, Jul. 04 Willie Nelson annual Fourth of July Picnic goes online - Willie Nelson's 47th annual Fourth of July Picnic takes place virtually, featuring live performances and a concert film exploring the history of the event, and plans for the future. Lineup includes Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Ziggy Marley, Margo Price, Steve Earle, Kurt Vile, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, and Particle Kid

Weblinks: http://willienelson.com/, https://twitter.com/willienelson

Contacts: Elaine Schock, Shock Ink, elaine@shockink.com, 1 818 932 0001

Saturday, Jul. 04 Independence Day - Independence Day, aka 4th of July - public holiday celebrating the adoption on this date in 1776 of the Declaration of Independence, which was written primarily by Thomas Jefferson and announced the secession from the British Empire of the 13 American colonies then at war with Great Britain