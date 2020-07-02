Texas governor issues face mask order; violators could be fined

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order Thursday requiring residents of all counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases to wear face coverings in public areas.

The order, effective at 12:01 p.m. Friday, provides for a warning to first-time violators, a fine of as much as $250 for a second violation and fines of as much as $250 for each subsequent violation.

Only three Central Texas counties, Bosque, Mills and San Saba, have reported fewer than 20 positive cases and are exempt from the order.

He also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judge to impose some restrictions on outdoor gatherings involving more than 10 people.

“Wearing a face covering in public is proven to be one of the most effective ways we have to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said.

“We have the ability to keep businesses open and move our economy forward so that Texans can continue to earn a paycheck, but it requires each of us to do our part to protect one another, and that means wearing a face covering in public spaces,” he said.

“Likewise, large gatherings are a clear contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases,” he said.

The order lists exemptions including children younger than 10, people with medical conditions, people who are eating and people who are exercising, but does not exempt anyone attending a protest or demonstration involving more than 10 people.

Texas Medical Association President Dr. Diana L. Fite applauded the governor’s action.

“The physicians of Texas are very pleased that Governor Abbott is following the science. There is no question about it – face masks reduce the spread of COVID-19. They help protect the people wearing masks, and they help protect the people around them,” she said.

“Five actions have proven effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19. TMA strongly believes that Texans should follow these proven guidelines: stay home when possible, wash hands frequently, avoid large crowds, keep six feet apart, and wear face masks or face coverings when around nonfamily members,” she said.

Abbott Thursday also announced that emergency SNAP benefits will be extended as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continues to surge.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide about $182 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funds.

More than 950,000 SNAP households will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card by July 11.

“The extension of these emergency SNAP benefits helps ensure that Texans can provide nutritious food for their families as the state continues to combat COVID-19,” Abbott said.

