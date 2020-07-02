Advertisement

Texas governor issues face mask order; violators could be fined

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order Thursday requiring residents of all counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases to wear face coverings in public areas that includes fines for violators. (File)
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order Thursday requiring residents of all counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases to wear face coverings in public areas that includes fines for violators. (File)(NBC15)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order Thursday requiring residents of all counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases to wear face coverings in public areas.

The order, effective at 12:01 p.m. Friday, provides for a warning to first-time violators, a fine of as much as $250 for a second violation and fines of as much as $250 for each subsequent violation.

Only three Central Texas counties, Bosque, Mills and San Saba, have reported fewer than 20 positive cases and are exempt from the order.

He also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judge to impose some restrictions on outdoor gatherings involving more than 10 people.

“Wearing a face covering in public is proven to be one of the most effective ways we have to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said.

“We have the ability to keep businesses open and move our economy forward so that Texans can continue to earn a paycheck, but it requires each of us to do our part to protect one another, and that means wearing a face covering in public spaces,” he said.

“Likewise, large gatherings are a clear contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases,” he said.

The order lists exemptions including children younger than 10, people with medical conditions, people who are eating and people who are exercising, but does not exempt anyone attending a protest or demonstration involving more than 10 people.

Texas Medical Association President Dr. Diana L. Fite applauded the governor’s action.

“The physicians of Texas are very pleased that Governor Abbott is following the science. There is no question about it – face masks reduce the spread of COVID-19. They help protect the people wearing masks, and they help protect the people around them,” she said.

“Five actions have proven effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19. TMA strongly believes that Texans should follow these proven guidelines: stay home when possible, wash hands frequently, avoid large crowds, keep six feet apart, and wear face masks or face coverings when around nonfamily members,” she said.

Abbott Thursday also announced that emergency SNAP benefits will be extended as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continues to surge.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide about $182 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funds.

More than 950,000 SNAP households will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card by July 11.

“The extension of these emergency SNAP benefits helps ensure that Texans can provide nutritious food for their families as the state continues to combat COVID-19,” Abbott said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

McLennan County reports record 224 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson and Rissa Shaw
McLennan County reported 224 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, another daily record.

Health

Another local mayor wants to require residents to wear face masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Another local mayor wants to require residents to wear face masks in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

Health

College students threw parties to see who would get COVID-19 first

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AP
Officials say several college students threw “COVID-19” parties as a contest to see who’d get the virus first.

Health

Texas woman spits on 7-Eleven counter after being told to wear a mask

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AP
A woman became verbally abusive and spit on the counter of a Texas 7-Eleven after being told she needed to wear a face mask in order to make a purchase.

Latest News

Health

Vanilla Ice to perform 4th of July weekend concert near Austin as coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By CASSANDRA POLLOCK
Plans for the concert drew outrage due to public health warnings that large gatherings can accelerate the spread of the coronavirus. But as of Wednesday night, only 84 tickets had been sold.

Health

More than 300 children in Texas day cares have caught COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By REESE OXNER
Nationwide, coronavirus transmission rates among children have appeared to be low, partly explaining the push to reopen schools. But Texas day cares are seeing cases increase quickly.

Health

Wanted: Hundreds of volunteers for major local COVID-19 study

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Staff
Researchers are looking for hundreds of volunteers for major local COVID-19 study.

Health

Pfizer reports encouraging, very early vaccine test results

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By AP
Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are reporting encouraging signs from its very early testing of a possible COVID-19 vaccine.

Health

Local mayor issues order mandating use of face masks in commercial buildings

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT
|
By Joe Villasana
The mayor in this Central Texas city issued a local disaster declaration that mandates the use of face masks in all commercial buildings where social distancing is not possible.

Health

Another annual festival falls victim to COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT
|
By Staff
Another popular annual festival has fallen victim to the COVID-19 outbreak.