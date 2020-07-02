Advertisement

There’s a full moon, lunar eclipse to go with this weekend’s fireworks

It’s called the buck moon
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – July’s full moon is coming this holiday weekend.

After the fireworks fly for Independence Day, the buck moon makes its debut early Sunday at 12:44 a.m. ET.

“Traditionally, the full moon in July is called the buck moon because a buck’s antlers are in full growth mode at this time,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The July full moon is also known as the thunder moon because thunderstorms are so frequent during the month.

Sunday’s light show includes a penumbral eclipse. That’s when the moon crosses through the faint outer edge of Earth’s shadow, making our closest celestial neighbor appear slightly darker.

Viewing conditions for the full moon and eclipse will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect in custody after man crawls through window, stabs local woman

Updated: moments ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
A suspect was in custody Thursday in connection with an attack on a local woman who was stabbed by a man who entered her home through a window.

News

Group steps up to help struggling Central Texas performers amid COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gordon Collier
A local arts group is stepping up to help area performers left struggling by restrictions intended to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Walmart turning 160 parking lots into drive-in theaters

Updated: moments ago
Walmart is transforming 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters starting in August.

National

NASCAR driver to race ‘Trump 2020’ vehicle sponsored by pro-Trump PAC

Updated: 30 minutes ago
A political action committee working to help President Donald Trump get re-elected is sponsoring a NASCAR driver’s vehicle starting this weekend.

Latest News

National

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By JIM MUSTIAN
Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire, the FBI said Thursday.

National

July 2020 skywatching tips from NASA

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
What are some skywatching highlights you can see in July 2020? Enjoy the giant planets Jupiter and Saturn with their moons, stay up late to spot Mars rising.

News

Affidavit: Ex-local teacher had ‘sexual contact’ with student 15 times

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Staff
An ex-local teacher charged with improper relationship between educator and student had “sexual contact” with a male student about 15 times, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Provoked bison attacks woman at Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Larsens say that from the moment you arrive at the park, there are signs everywhere saying don’t approach the wildlife.

National Politics

Trump: Crisis is being handled

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump spoke about jobs and the coronavirus response at a White House briefing Friday.

National

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.