10 Things to do in Central Texas

Happy Independence Day weekend! Even with celebrations looking a little different this year, we have 10 suggestions for celebrating the weekend including firework shows, virtual parades, celebrations and more!

The Fort Hood Independence Day Fireworks will take place over Hood Stadium from 9:30 to 10 p.m. July 4. Those planning to watch live can do so from their vehicles in designated on-post parking areas that will open at 7 p.m. and viewers can tune into 101.7 FM for patriotic music and programming during the show. Those wishing to stay at home can instead watch a live television broadcast of the fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on KWTX 10.

The Belton Fireworks will go on this year as planned (few minor tweaks). There will be a virtual parade you can watch from the event’s Facebook page from 10 a.m. to noon. Fireworks show starting around 9:00pm. Tune in to 105.5 FM for music accompanying the fireworks. MORE INFORMATION

The City of Gatesville will host its annual fireworks show at dusk July 4 near the Gatesville High School, 205 S. Lovers Lane. Due to construction, spectators will not be able to enter the football stadium and view the fireworks as in previous years. Parking in lots and safe areas in the vicinity will be allowed, and social distancing should be observed. MORE INFORMATION

The Kosse Community Center and the City of Kosse will host the annual July 4th Independence Day Fireworks show and celebration at the Kosse City Park on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Starting at 6 p.m., there will be two big water slides for the kids and plenty of bottled water. Due to COVID-19 social distancing safety concerns, there will not be cooking or providing food this year. Families are invited to bring along a picnic dinner or snacks. The big fireworks show will start around 9:00PM. Want to stay in but still participate? This year you can! Just tune in to 87.9 FM. MORE INFORMATION

This year the Waco City Cable Channel will provide video coverage of the 2019 H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza for everyone to enjoy virtually from the comfort and safety of their home. The Fireworks show along with music from the Waco Community Band will air on Friday, July 3 at 9 p.m. and again on Saturday, July 4 at 9 p.m. WCCC-TV can be viewed on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 and in HD on Grande channel 810. For those without cable or who are away from their TV sets, the same live coverage can be viewed from their website or mobile app (available free from the Apple Store). MORE INFORMATION

This year’s fireworks display in San Saba will be in beautiful Mill Pond Park. During the day, enjoy everything the park has to offer then in the evening stay for the patriotic concert performed by the River City Band followed by the annual fireworks show! The show will start at approximately 9 p.m. and attendees are asked to follow CDC and social distancing guidelines. MORE INFORMATION

Groesbeck plans to have their 4th of July celebration too at the City Park and Sports Complex. You can enjoy this firework display beginning at dusk. MORE INFORMATION

The Boomin’ on the Forth Festival in Mexia will begin at 8am with a Firecracker 5K/1 Mile Walk at Park Pavilion followed by a long schedule of events throughout the day. The celebration wraps up with SKYFIRE 2020 – a fireworks show that’s sure to dazzle. MORE INFORMATION

Plus Evant Municipal Development District hosts a BBQ cook-off this weekend. Concerts both Friday and Saturday at 7p.m. Bring canned goods on Saturday to get in free with a fireworks show to follow.

