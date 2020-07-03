Company wants to use balloons to fly you to the edge of the atmosphere

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Talk about “up, up and away.”

A company is looking to take customers higher than they ever thought they could get.

Florida-based Space Perspective is planning to use an advanced balloon to fly customers from Alaska to the highest reaches of Earth's atmosphere.

The balloon rides will be manned by a flight crew, which will loft eight passengers in a pressurized capsule suspended under a hydrogen balloon the size of a football stadium.

Don't go trying to book a flight now; the CEO of Alaska Aerospace Corp. says the first flights won't be ready for a few years.

And it will be no cheap thrill; each passenger could end up paying about $125,000 for a six-hour journey. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)