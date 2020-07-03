Advertisement

Company wants to use balloons to fly you to the edge of the atmosphere

Talk about “up, up and away.”
Talk about “up, up and away.”(KCRG)
By AP
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Talk about “up, up and away.”

A company is looking to take customers higher than they ever thought they could get.

Florida-based Space Perspective is planning to use an advanced balloon to fly customers from Alaska to the highest reaches of Earth's atmosphere.

The balloon rides will be manned by a flight crew, which will loft eight passengers in a pressurized capsule suspended under a hydrogen balloon the size of a football stadium.

Don't go trying to book a flight now; the CEO of Alaska Aerospace Corp. says the first flights won't be ready for a few years.

And it will be no cheap thrill; each passenger could end up paying about $125,000 for a six-hour journey. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Health

Texas governor issues face mask order; violators could be fined

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order Thursday requiring residents of all counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases to wear face coverings in public areas that includes fines for violators.

News

Belton group organizing 'Citizen's 4th of July Parade'

Updated: 19 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Health

State reports almost 8,000 new COVID-19 cases, local count jumps by 335

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Staff
McLennan County reported 224 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, another daily record.

News

Affidavit reveals gruesome details in Vanessa Guillen case

Updated: 44 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Latest News

Restaurant Report Card

Restaurant Report Card for July 2, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez
A lack of paper towels, buildup on a microwave and pantries and a missing thermometer caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.

News

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death, dismembered, burned

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A chilling affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

Our Town

Belton: Residents plan a parade of their own after traditional event canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Some Belton residents are planning a parade of their own to mark the Fourth of July after the city’s traditional century-old event was canceled because of concerns about the new coronavirus.

News

KWTX to broadcast tribute to military heroes, live July 4th fireworks spectacular from Fort Hood

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
KWTX and III Corps and Fort Hood are joining forces to celebrate America's independence with a one-hour patriotic special featuring a tribute to everyday heroes followed by a 30-minute fireworks spectacular.

Health

Another local mayor wants to require residents to wear face masks

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Another local mayor wants to require residents to wear face masks in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

State

Blue Bell brings back fan favorite for National Ice Cream Month

Updated: 8 hours ago
Blue Bell is celebrating National Ice Cream Month with milk and cookies, bringing back a fan favorite that has not been available in stores for several years.