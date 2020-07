ELM MOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has closed the southbound lanes on I-35 to investigate an accident.

That accident happened Friday morning near mile marker 343 in Elm Mott.

Traffic is being diverted off the New Dallas Road exit.

The closure should last about 4 hours.

No other information was made available.

