Advertisement

Driver of 18-wheeler leads officers on chase through Texas counties

The driver of an 18-wheeler led officers from multiple agencies on a chase through multiple Texas counties early Friday. (KLTV photo)
The driver of an 18-wheeler led officers from multiple agencies on a chase through multiple Texas counties early Friday. (KLTV photo)(KLTV)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of an 18-wheeler led officers from multiple agencies on a chase through multiple East Texas counties early Friday.

KLTV in Tyler reports the driver, whose name was not immediately released, is in custody.

The truck, which Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell told KLTV was reported stolen at around 1 a.m. from M&H Crates in Dialville, had a tracker in it, which

According to Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell, the truck was reported stolen from M&H Crates in Dialville around 1 a.m. Campbell said the truck had a tracker in it, which officers used to pinpoint the rig’s location.

But when deputies attempted to pull the 18-wheeler over, the driver sped off, leading them on a chase at speeds as fast as 100 mph through Smith, Rusk and Cherokee counties, KLTV reported.

The chase ended just after 3 a.m. near Lake Jacksonville.

The driver, who’s from Jacksonville, was taken to the Cherokee County Jail.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death, dismembered, burned

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A chilling affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

Health

Texas governor issues face mask order; violators could be fined

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order Thursday requiring residents of all counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases to wear face coverings in public areas that includes fines for violators.

Health

Wanted: Hundreds of volunteers for major local COVID-19 study

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Researchers are looking for hundreds of volunteers for major local COVID-19 study.

Health

Another local mayor wants to require residents to wear face masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Another local mayor wants to require residents to wear face masks in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

Latest News

Health

State reports almost 8,000 new COVID-19 cases, local count jumps by 335

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
McLennan County reported 224 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, another daily record.

News

Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic on Interstate 35

Updated: 2 hours ago
A multi-vehicle accident Friday backed up traffic on southbound Interstate 35.

Health

McLennan County Jail starts testing inmates for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
With dozens of jailers quarantined for COVID-19,, inmates at the McLennan County Jail are now being tested for the virus, too.

News

Early-morning shooting sends one man to local hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
An early-morning shooting Friday sent one man to a local hospital.

News

Good News Friday 7-3-2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Celebrating good news across Central Texas for the week of 6-29-30.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.