Driver of 18-wheeler leads officers on chase through Texas counties

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of an 18-wheeler led officers from multiple agencies on a chase through multiple East Texas counties early Friday.

KLTV in Tyler reports the driver, whose name was not immediately released, is in custody.

According to Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell, the truck was reported stolen from M&H Crates in Dialville around 1 a.m. Campbell said the truck had a tracker in it, which officers used to pinpoint the rig’s location.

But when deputies attempted to pull the 18-wheeler over, the driver sped off, leading them on a chase at speeds as fast as 100 mph through Smith, Rusk and Cherokee counties, KLTV reported.

The chase ended just after 3 a.m. near Lake Jacksonville.

The driver, who’s from Jacksonville, was taken to the Cherokee County Jail.

