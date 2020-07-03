Early morning shooting sends one man to the hospital

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -

Officials respond to a shooting on Blackland Road near South Fifth Street in Temple, early Friday morning.

Police say a vehicle was shot multiple times.

One man who was inside the vehicle was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.

He suffered from minor injuries.

No suspects have been identified.

No other information was made available.

