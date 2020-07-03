Early morning shooting sends one man to the hospital
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -
Officials respond to a shooting on Blackland Road near South Fifth Street in Temple, early Friday morning.
Police say a vehicle was shot multiple times.
One man who was inside the vehicle was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
He suffered from minor injuries.
No suspects have been identified.
No other information was made available.
Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.