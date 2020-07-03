Advertisement

Early morning shooting sends one man to the hospital

Officials respond to a shooting on Blackland Road near South Fifth Street in Temple, early Friday morning.
Officials respond to a shooting on Blackland Road near South Fifth Street in Temple, early Friday morning.(AP Images)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -

Officials respond to a shooting on Blackland Road near South Fifth Street in Temple, early Friday morning.

Police say a vehicle was shot multiple times.

One man who was inside the vehicle was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.

He suffered from minor injuries.

No suspects have been identified.

No other information was made available. 

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jean Castex named as new French prime minister

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Health

McLennan County Jail starts testing inmates for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
With dozens of jailers quarantined for COVID-19,, inmates at the McLennan County Jail are now being tested for the virus, too.

News

Finding a Family for Donnie

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Affidavit reveals new information in Vanessa Guillen case

Updated: 7 hours ago

Latest News

News

Finding a Family: A home for Donnie

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Pete Sousa
Donnie has been in the foster care system for years, but that hasn’t put a damper on his sense of humor.

Health

Texas governor issues face mask order; violators could be fined

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Staff
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order Thursday requiring residents of all counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases to wear face coverings in public areas that includes fines for violators.

News

Belton group organizing 'Citizen's 4th of July Parade'

Updated: 10 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Health

State reports almost 8,000 new COVID-19 cases, local count jumps by 335

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Staff
McLennan County reported 224 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, another daily record.

News

Affidavit reveals gruesome details in Vanessa Guillen case

Updated: 11 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Restaurant Report Card

Restaurant Report Card for July 2, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez
A lack of paper towels, buildup on a microwave and pantries and a missing thermometer caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.