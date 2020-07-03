Advertisement

Finding a Family: A home for Donnie

Donnie has been in the foster care system for years, but that hasn’t put a damper on his sense of humor. (Staff photo)
By Pete Sousa
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(KWTX)- Donnie has been in the foster care system for years, but that hasn’t put a damper on his sense of humor.

When asked if he ever played goalie in soccer, he replies, “Have you seen my height?”

He might think he’s vertically challenged, but when it comes to his potential, Donnie knows the sky is the limit.

He’s 17 and in 10 years, he says he’ll be making a million bucks a year as an engineer, after he goes to Texas A&M.

But his shuffle through the foster care system hasn’t been easy.

Donnie talks openly of getting yelled at being disrespected.

However, he adds, he’s learned to ‘go with it and move on.’

Still, his spirit remains strong.

“It doesn’t take a lot for me to smile – you know,” He says.

“I think that’s what people need to do more – is just bring positive vibes to each other.”

Donnie’s been strumming upbeat music for most of his life – through playing the guitar and having a positive attitude.

He loves rock-n-roll, and most of his inspiration comes from legendary bands like Led Zeppelin, AC-DC and the Rolling Stones

Now the goal is to find the rest of his band; a family to call his own.

“You take care of them when you need to and they’ll take care of you when they need to and you’ll just look out for each other,” he says, what asks what family means to him.

One thing is for sure, it would mean the world to him to find one.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

