Herman Cain treated for COVID-19 after attending Trump rally

WASHINGTON (AP) - 2012 GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain is being treated for the coronavirus at an Atlanta-area hospital.

That’s according to a statement posted on his Twitter account Thursday. It’s not clear where Cain was infected.

The 74-year-old was hospitalized less than two weeks after attending President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla.

The statement says Cain was hospitalized Wednesday after he developed “serious” symptoms but he is “awake and alert.”

The former pizza company executive has been an outspoken backer of the president and was named by the campaign as a co-chair of Black Voices for Trump. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)