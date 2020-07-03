Advertisement

Home Depot modifies rope sales after nooses found in stores

Home Depot is modifying rope sales after nooses were found in stores.
Home Depot is modifying rope sales after nooses were found in stores.(CNN)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Home Depot is changing its rope sales practices after nooses were found hanging in one of its North Carolina stores.

Home Depot released a statement saying it is “appalled and disturbed” by the incident.

It is the latest in a series of similar incidents at its stores in the recent years.

The company has now decided to sell shorter, pre-cut lengths of rope instead of rope wrapped on large spools.

Nooses are widely regarded as a threatening symbol of racism and hatred and it is particularly relevant as businesses and institutions across the country are currently engaged in conversations around systemic racism.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump’s Rushmore trip draws real and figurative fireworks

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

News

Finding a Family for Donnie

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Affidavit reveals new information in Vanessa Guillen case

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Finding a Family: A home for Donnie

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pete Sousa
Donnie has been in the foster care system for years, but that hasn’t put a damper on his sense of humor.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How California went from success story to virus hot spot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press
Heading into Memorial Day weekend, California's mood was celebratory. The state had avoided dire predictions of a coronavirus surge, hospitalizations were starting to decline and restaurants and most other businesses had reopened.

Health

Texas governor issues face mask order; violators could be fined

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order Thursday requiring residents of all counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases to wear face coverings in public areas that includes fines for violators.

News

Belton group organizing 'Citizen's 4th of July Parade'

Updated: 4 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Health

State reports almost 8,000 new COVID-19 cases, local count jumps by 335

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
McLennan County reported 224 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, another daily record.

News

Affidavit reveals gruesome details in Vanessa Guillen case

Updated: 5 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Restaurant Report Card

Restaurant Report Card for July 2, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez
A lack of paper towels, buildup on a microwave and pantries and a missing thermometer caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.