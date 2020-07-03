HOT Holiday Weekend But Lower Humidity!

This 4th of July weekend will be among the hottest Independence Days we’ve seen since the turn of the century but humidity will be a lot lower and it’ll feel a bit more comfortable outside. Morning temperatures are finally out of the 80s! We’ll starting out in the mid-to-upper 70s but should warm into the upper 90s and triple-digits by the end of the afternoon. Morning clouds will give way to plentiful sunshine today too with afternoon dew points dropping into the 50s! With the drop in dew points, heat index values should stay very close to the actual temperature.

The heat won’t break this weekend and temperatures may actually climb a bit on Saturday. Morning temperatures will be “comfortable” in the mid 70s but should warm back into the triple-digits in the afternoon. Humidity will be a bit higher Saturday so heat index values may climb as high as 105°. Saturday should remain rain-free outside of a stray shower or thunderstorm east of I-35 during the afternoon and early evening. Scattered thunderstorms from East Texas could make a run on our area early Sunday morning too. The early morning rain should be on a weakening trend and may dissipate before it even arrives but residual boundaries may spark more rain later in the day. Sunday’s rain chances are near 20% with highs slightly cooler in the upper 90s area wide. Rain chances could come up on Sunday but for now, we’re keeping them low.

