Advertisement

HOT Holiday Weekend But Lower Humidity!

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This 4th of July weekend will be among the hottest Independence Days we’ve seen since the turn of the century but humidity will be a lot lower and it’ll feel a bit more comfortable outside. Morning temperatures are finally out of the 80s! We’ll starting out in the mid-to-upper 70s but should warm into the upper 90s and triple-digits by the end of the afternoon. Morning clouds will give way to plentiful sunshine today too with afternoon dew points dropping into the 50s! With the drop in dew points, heat index values should stay very close to the actual temperature.

The heat won’t break this weekend and temperatures may actually climb a bit on Saturday. Morning temperatures will be “comfortable” in the mid 70s but should warm back into the triple-digits in the afternoon. Humidity will be a bit higher Saturday so heat index values may climb as high as 105°. Saturday should remain rain-free outside of a stray shower or thunderstorm east of I-35 during the afternoon and early evening. Scattered thunderstorms from East Texas could make a run on our area early Sunday morning too. The early morning rain should be on a weakening trend and may dissipate before it even arrives but residual boundaries may spark more rain later in the day. Sunday’s rain chances are near 20% with highs slightly cooler in the upper 90s area wide. Rain chances could come up on Sunday but for now, we’re keeping them low.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sean's Friday Morning Fastcast

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Hot weather for the holiday weekend!

Weather

Fish more vulnerable to warming water than first thought

Updated: 11 hours ago
A new study has scientists more worried about survival of the world's fish species with global warming.

7 Day Forecast

Gearing Up for Triple Digits this Holiday Weekend

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Thursday Evening Weather

Updated: 13 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Sean's Thursday Morning Fastcast

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:29 AM CDT
Maybe a stray shower today. Otherwise, more heat!

Weather

Cyclone kills 9, causes floods and damage in southern Brazil

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
|
By AP
A cyclone has hit the southern region of Brazil, killing nine people.

7 Day Forecast

Heat Advisory through Thursday & Hot Holiday Weekend Ahead

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Wednesday Evening Fastcast

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT

Forecast

Sean's Wednesday Morning Fastcast

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:36 AM CDT
Another Hot And Humid Day Today!

Weather

Water diversions paused to ensure Rio Grande keeps flowing

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT
|
By AP
The Rio Grande is dwindling due to poor runoff and officials expect large sections of the river to run dry.