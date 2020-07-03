John Prine honored in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - John Prine has been named the first honorary poet laureate for the state of Illinois.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker made the declaration Tuesday to give Prine the posthumous honor.

Prine grew up in the Chicago suburb of Maywood.

Prine’s widow, Fiona Whelan Prine, says her husband always had great respect for poets and he would have been “proud and delighted to receive this recognition.”

Prine died of COVID-19 in April.

Illinois has had poet laureates but not honorary ones. Carl Sandburg held the position in the 1960s.

