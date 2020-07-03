Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Texas governor issues mask order to fight coronavirus

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered that face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state. The move announced Thursday is a dramatic ramp-up of the Republican governor’s efforts to control spiking numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Abbott had pushed Texas’ aggressive reopening of the state economy in May. He previously said the government could not order individuals to wear masks. His previous orders had undercut early efforts by local governments to enforce mask requirements. Thursday's order requires “all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive" coronavirus cases."

SPACEPORT CEO-NEW MEXICO

Spaceport America CEO placed on administrative leave

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The CEO of New Mexico’s commercial spacecraft launch facility has been placed on administrative leave, but state officials aren’t saying why. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Dan Hicks was recently placed on leave after confirming it with New Mexico Economic Development Secretary Alicia Keyes. She chairs the New Mexico Spaceport Authority’s board of directors. However, Keyes did not provide any details. Among Hicks’ responsibilities was strengthening a business model to sustain the spaceport, which was initially constructed in Sierra County between 2006 and 2012 with $220 million in public funding.

MISSING SOLDIER-TEXAS

Complaint: Missing Texas soldier was killed at Fort Hood

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Federal and military investigators say a soldier missing since April was killed by a fellow soldier stationed at the same Texas base. A criminal complaint released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas charges a civilian with helping hide the body of 20-year-old solider Vanessa Guillen. The document says Cecily Aguilar of Killeen, Texas, helped the soldier, Aaron David Robinson, of Calumet City, Illinois, get rid of evidence after he bludgeoned Guillen with a hammer at Fort Hood then dismembered her body. The Army says Robinson fatally shot himself.

RACIAL JUSTICE-TEXAS

Texas linebacker Overshown to sit out until 'changes made'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas junior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown announced Thursday he will sit out all team activities until the school starts making campus changes sought by dozens of football players and other Longhorns athletes. Those demands include renaming several buildings and a call to drop the school song “The Eyes of Texas." The athletes made the demands amid calls for racial justice following the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police. Overshown played in eight games last season.

INDIA-US-VISAS

First coronavirus then Trump order split Indian families

NEW DELHI (AP) — When President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending applications for H-1B and other high-skilled work visas from abroad, he said it will protect jobs amid high U.S. unemployment because of the pandemic. The move has kept at least 1,000 Indians whose visas are tied to their jobs in the United States stranded in India. It has also separated family members who are suddenly unable to return to the U.S. Nasscom, a trade association in the Indian IT industry, called the order “misguided and harmful to the U.S. economy," pointing out that Indians in the H-1B program provide critical IT support to hospitals and biotechnology companies on the front line of the battle against the coronavirus.

ARKANSAS-WOMAN SLAIN

Police: Arkansas man sought in ex-wife's death found dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man suspected of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife earlier this week has been found dead in Texas. Arkansas State Police said Thursday in a news release that Texas law enforcement authorities notified special agents in Arkansas that 57-year-old Lavern Blackmon of Conway was found dead in Conroe, Texas, possibly of a self-inflected gunshot wound. Conroe is about 40 miles north of Houston. Blackmon was charged with kidnapping and capital murder. State police say he was last seen Monday in Little Rock after kidnapping Viola Davis as she left her home in Mitchellville. State police say Davis’ body was found a short time later. Mitchellville, a city of about 400, is located 90 miles southeast of Little Rock.

AP-US-HOUSTON-FATAL-DRUG-RAID

Audit criticizes Houston police unit tied to fatal drug raid

HOUSTON (AP) — An audit has found various problems with a Houston Police Department narcotics unit that’s been under scrutiny following a deadly 2019 drug raid. The audit found that officers made hundreds of errors in cases, often weren’t thorough in their investigations, lacked supervision and overpaid informants for the seizure of minuscule amounts of drugs. A group of state lawmakers who've been fighting for months for the audit’s release criticized the report. They called it a “scam” for not detailing the systematic problems within the unit and the police department that ultimately led to the January 2019 drug raid. Houston police declined to comment on the audit.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VANILLA ICE

Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vanilla Ice has indefinitely postponed a Texas concert that was drawing fierce criticism because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 1990s rapper with the hit single “Ice Ice Baby” was scheduled to play a lakeside concert just outside Austin on Friday. But on Thursday, he tweeted that the increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Austin compelled him to postpone. No new date has been set. The owner of the restaurant that was set to host the show, Barrett Brannam, says he had only sold 84 tickets to the concert.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS-MASK

Texas woman spits on counter after being told to wear a mask

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A woman in Fort Worth, Texas became verbally abusive and spit on the counter of a 7-Eleven after being told she needed to wear a face mask in order to make a purchase. In a video posted on Facebook, the cashier appears to be telling the woman she cannot buy the beer and candy because she is not wearing a mask. The video shows the woman arguing with the cashier as the clerk points at a sign on the door that tells customers they’re required to do so. In Tarrant County, customers are required to wear masks inside of businesses.

BC-US-VIRUS OUTBREAK-AIRLINES-LOANS

American and 4 other airlines reach loan agreements with US

DALLAS (AP) — Five airlines including American Airlines have reached tentative agreements for new loans from the government to help them survive the virus pandemic. The Treasury Department said Thursday it had letters of intent with American, Spirit, Frontier, Hawaiian and SkyWest. Those and all other leading U.S. airlines previously accepted a combination of grants and loans to help cover payroll costs through Sept. 30. These five are the first to take loans from a separate $25 billion kitty that Congress set aside under a $2.2 billion measure to help companies hurt by the pandemic. Air travel in the U.S. dropped about 95% by mid-April. It has recovered slowly but remains down about 75% from a year ago.