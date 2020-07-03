Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Texas governor issues mask order to fight coronavirus

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered that face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state. The move announced Thursday is a dramatic ramp-up of the Republican governor’s efforts to control spiking numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Abbott had pushed Texas’ aggressive reopening of the state economy in May. He previously said the government could not order individuals to wear masks. His previous orders had undercut early efforts by local governments to enforce mask requirements. Thursday's order requires “all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive" coronavirus cases."

Complaint: Missing Texas solider was killed at Fort Hood

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Federal and military investigators say a soldier missing since April was killed by a fellow soldier stationed at the same Texas base. A criminal complaint released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas charges a civilian with helping hide the body of 20-year-old solider Vanessa Guillen. The document says the civilian helped the other soldier get rid of evidence after he bludgeoned Guillen with a hammer at Fort Hood and later dismembered the body. The Army said Wednesday that a soldier suspected in Guillen's disappearance had killed himself. Officials identified him Thursday as Aaron David Robinson, of Calumet City, Illinois. Authorities identified the civilian as Cecily Aguilar of Killeen, Texas.

Audit criticizes Houston police unit tied to fatal drug raid

HOUSTON (AP) — An audit has found various problems with a Houston Police Department narcotics unit that’s been under scrutiny following a deadly 2019 drug raid. The audit found that officers made hundreds of errors in cases, often weren’t thorough in their investigations, lacked supervision and overpaid informants for the seizure of minuscule amounts of drugs. A group of state lawmakers who've been fighting for months for the audit’s release criticized the report. They called it a “scam” for not detailing the systematic problems within the unit and the police department that ultimately led to the January 2019 drug raid. Houston police declined to comment on the audit.

Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vanilla Ice has indefinitely postponed a Texas concert that was drawing fierce criticism because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 1990s rapper with the hit single “Ice Ice Baby” was scheduled to play a lakeside concert just outside Austin on Friday. But on Thursday, he tweeted that the increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Austin compelled him to postpone. No new date has been set. The owner of the restaurant that was set to host the show, Barrett Brannam, says he had only sold 84 tickets to the concert.

Texas woman spits on counter after being told to wear a mask

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A woman in Fort Worth, Texas became verbally abusive and spit on the counter of a 7-Eleven after being told she needed to wear a face mask in order to make a purchase. In a video posted on Facebook, the cashier appears to be telling the woman she cannot buy the beer and candy because she is not wearing a mask. The video shows the woman arguing with the cashier as the clerk points at a sign on the door that tells customers they’re required to do so. In Tarrant County, customers are required to wear masks inside of businesses.

American and 4 other airlines reach loan agreements with US

DALLAS (AP) — Five airlines including American Airlines have reached tentative agreements for new loans from the government to help them survive the virus pandemic. The Treasury Department said Thursday it had letters of intent with American, Spirit, Frontier, Hawaiian and SkyWest. Those and all other leading U.S. airlines previously accepted a combination of grants and loans to help cover payroll costs through Sept. 30. These five are the first to take loans from a separate $25 billion kitty that Congress set aside under a $2.2 billion measure to help companies hurt by the pandemic. Air travel in the U.S. dropped about 95% by mid-April. It has recovered slowly but remains down about 75% from a year ago.

Mexican state eyes closing US border as Arizona cases rise

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Reacting to a spike in coronavirus cases in Arizona, the top health official in the neighboring Mexican state of Sonora says he is asking Mexico’s federal government to temporarily close the border. While the United States and Mexico have limited non-essential border crossings during the pandemic, it would be the first time that Mexico unilaterally closed the border. Sonora state Health Secretary Enrique Clausen said Wednesday he would ask for “the temporary closure of the U.S. border with Sonora in order to reduce and avoid COVID-19 infections.” Several towns in Sonora are popular with U.S. visitors because they offer lower-cost health, vision or dental services.

Crusading Mexican labor lawyer freed, banned from traveling

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Crusading Mexican labor lawyer Susana Prieto has been released from jail, but will be banned from travelling to the border state of Tamaulipas where she led a historic 2018 battle for higher wages. Prieto will be required to live in the state of Chihuahua for the next 2 1/2 years, according to a judge's order announced late Wednesday. Prieto had faced charges that include inciting riot, threats and coercion. In a video she posted after her release around midnight, Prieto called the ban unconstitutional, and said she had asked for police protection because she feared for her life.

Authorities seek man accused of killing ex-wife in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an Arkansas man suspected of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife earlier this week. Arkansas State Police said Thursday that law enforcement agencies across the region are following leads in the search for 57-year-old Lavern Blackmon of Conway. State police say Blackmon is charged with kidnapping and capital murder. State police say he was last seen Monday in Little Rock after kidnapping Viola Davis as she left her home in Mitchellville. State police say Davis’ body was found a short time later. Mitchellville, a city of about 400, is located 90 miles southeast of Little Rock.

Texas DA files new charges resulting from deadly drug raid

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say the investigation of a Houston Police Department narcotics unit following a deadly 2019 drug raid has resulted in charges being filed against six ex-officers. They are accused of routinely using false information to get search warrants and of lying on police reports. The work of the narcotics unit has been under scrutiny following the January 2019 drug raid in which Dennis Tuttle, 59, and his wife, Rhogena Nicholas, 58, were killed. One officer had previously been charged with felony murder for the couple's deaths. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg says the new charges were part of a pattern of crimes that eventually resulted in the deadly raid.