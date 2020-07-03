Local call center closes unexpectedly; hundreds lose their jobs

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Emergency Management Services, Inc., or EMSI, closed its call center unexpectedly Friday in Waco, leaving hundreds jobless.

The call center at 8300 Central Park Drive employed about 800, according to Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce data.

The Irving-based company blamed the closing on the new coronavirus outbreak.

“COVID-19 has disrupted families, communities and businesses in our country and around the world,” the company said on its website.

“EMSI has become a casualty of these unprecedented times, as the pandemic has severely depressed service volumes. As a result all company operations ceased on Friday, July 3, 2020.”

Employees who were off Friday for the long Independence Day weekend learned of the closing through emails that advised them Thursday was their last day of employment.

“Final payroll amounts will be processed as soon as administratively possible,” the email said.

Information about picking up personal belongings “will be forthcoming,” the email said.

The company has about 5,000 employees across all of its locations and annual revenue of more than $180 million, according to a Dun & Bradstreet profile.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.