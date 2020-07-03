Mississippi ends Prohibition

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi has ended Prohibition.

And no, this isn’t an old story.

A law officially ending Prohibition was signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Tate Reeves, nearly 90 years after booze was legalized in the U.S.

The new law goes into effect Jan. 1, 2021.

Under Mississippi’s current law, the state is still considered “dry.”

But local governments can hold elections for residents to decide if they want liquor in their county or city. Most have, though 29 of 82 counties have opted to stay dry.

The new law allows the possession of alcohol in every county in the state without requiring a vote.

But it doesn't legalize the sale of alcohol everywhere; Mississippi residents must vote to OK that.

