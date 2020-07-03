Myanmar leader blames joblessness for deadly mining tragedy

HPAKANT, Myanmar (AP) - Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is expressing sadness over a landslide at a jade mining site in the country’s north that took at least 172 lives, blaming the tragedy on joblessness.

Suu Kyi bemoaned what she described as the need for people to illegally sift for jade because they lack other ways of making a living.

A local official says 50 more people may still be missing from Thursday's accident.

Critics blame such accidents on the legal mining operators and the government’s lax enforcement of safety measures.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)