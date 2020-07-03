Reps: Singers Kacey Musgraves, Ruston Kelly file for divorce

NEW YORK (AP) - Grammy-winning country singer Kacey Musgraves and her musician-husband, Ruston Kelly, have filed for divorce.

Representatives for both singers confirmed the news Friday to The Associated Press.

In a joint statement, Musgraves and Kelly said they’ve “made this painful decision together.”

The 31-year-olds were married in 2017.

Musgraves has been a success since releasing her major-label debut album, “Same Trailer Different Park,” in 2013.

It won her the best country album Grammy.

At the 2019 Grammys, the superstar’s critically acclaimed pop-leaning country album, “Golden Hour,” won all four awards it was nominated for, including the coveted top prize, album of the year.

