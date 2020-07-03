Social-distancing soccer?

Advertisement

It's a question many sports fans have asked since the coronavirus pandemic hit: how can people play sports like football, soccer and basketball while maintaining social distancing guidelines? (File)
By AP
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PERGAMINO, Argentina (AP) - It's a question many sports fans have asked since the coronavirus pandemic hit: how can people play sports like football, soccer and basketball while maintaining social distancing guidelines?

For soccer fans in Argentina, a solution is afoot. It’s “human Foosball” - and as the name implies, its roots are in the game found in bars or arcades.

The field is divided into 12 rectangles and each player, like the plastic ones bolted on rods in Foosball" is restricted.

The ball can be passed from one space to another.

But while each player can dribble, they can't leave their rectangle.

Of course there are no end-to-end rushes.

Instead, human Foosball emphasizes passing and shooting over running and fancy footwork.

