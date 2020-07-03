Stocks rise on jobs data, S&P 500 ends week with solid gain

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks closed Thursday after a report showed the U.S. job market continues to climb out of the crater created by the coronavirus pandemic in the spring.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% and finished the holiday-shortened week with a gain of 4%.

Stocks also rose across Europe and Asia, while oil prices strengthened on hopes that a recovering economy will mean more demand.

Worries about the virus are still weighing on investors, however.

Florida reported another sharp increase in confirmed cases, helping to cut the S&P 500's earlier gains by more than half.

The bond market was also showing continued caution.

