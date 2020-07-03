Advertisement

Trump’s Rushmore trip draws real and figurative fireworks

President Donald Trump begins his Independence Day weekend with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. .(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
President Donald Trump begins his Independence Day weekend with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. .(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(WCAX)
By AP
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - President Donald Trump begins his Independence Day weekend with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands.

Masks and social distancing aren’t required, even as coronavirus cases spike across the country. About 7,500 tickets have been issued for the Friday night fireworks, which Mr. Trump says will be a “display like few people have seen.”

But questions about coronavirus precautions, protests from Native American groups and concerns over wildfires from the fireworks will also greet the president.

Some Native American groups are protesting the Mount Rushmore memorial itself, pointing out that the Black Hills were taken from the Lakota people against treaty agreements.

