US jobs surge: Trump sees sunshine, Biden ‘no victory yet’

As Republicans and Democrats fight to spin Thursday’s jobs numbers to their advantage, both sides face tremendous political risks on a defining issue heading into the presidential election.
By AP
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The U.S. economy just posted its largest single-month job gain in history.

At the same time, the unemployment rate sits at one of its worst points since the Great Depression.

As Republicans and Democrats fight to spin Thursday’s jobs numbers to their advantage, both sides face tremendous political risks on a defining issue heading into the presidential election.

Joe Biden seized on the growing threat presented by the coronavirus after the better-than-expected numbers were released.

President Donald Trump claimed a major economic victory and downplayed the health threat, even as an explosion of new infections threatens to stall, or even reverse, some of the economic progress.

Their dueling visions establish a new frame for the high-stakes debate ahead.

