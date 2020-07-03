Advertisement

Vanilla Ice postpones Texas show

In this Feb. 15, 2014 file photo, rapper Vanilla Ice performs during the skills competition at the NBA All Star basketball game in New Orleans. (Source: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
In this Feb. 15, 2014 file photo, rapper Vanilla Ice performs during the skills competition at the NBA All Star basketball game in New Orleans.
By AP
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Tex. (AP) - Vanilla Ice says he was just hoping for a good time with his concert outside Austin, Texas, but he had no idea that coronavirus infections were so “crazy” there.

He has postponed indefinitely tonight’s show at the Emerald Point Bar and Grill after it was criticized for happening during the pandemic.

Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shut down bars and clubs to stop the spread of the virus. Emerald Point is technically a restaurant and could keep the show on the schedule.

Owner Barrett Brannam says he has been flooded with complaints. He calls himself “the most hated person on the planet right now over a Vanilla Ice show.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

