Vanilla Ice postpones Texas show

AUSTIN, Tex. (AP) - Vanilla Ice says he was just hoping for a good time with his concert outside Austin, Texas, but he had no idea that coronavirus infections were so “crazy” there.

He has postponed indefinitely tonight’s show at the Emerald Point Bar and Grill after it was criticized for happening during the pandemic.

Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shut down bars and clubs to stop the spread of the virus. Emerald Point is technically a restaurant and could keep the show on the schedule.

Owner Barrett Brannam says he has been flooded with complaints. He calls himself “the most hated person on the planet right now over a Vanilla Ice show.”

