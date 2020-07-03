Advertisement

Willie Nelson’s July Fourth picnic is virtual in virus era

FILE - In this July 4, 2006, file photo, Willie Nelson addresses fans attending his Fourth of July Picnic in Ft. Worth, Texas. Willie Nelson&amp;rsquo;s annual Fourth of July Picnic is going ahead this year, but to reduce concerns about the coronavirus the event will be virtual. Fans can tune in to the nearly 50-year-old music bash Saturday via livestream. (AP Photo/Rex C. Curry, File)
By AP
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPICEWOOD, Texas (AP) - Willie Nelson’s annual Fourth of July Picnic is going ahead this year, but to reduce concerns about the coronavirus the event will be virtual.

Fans can tune in to the nearly 50-year-old music bash Saturday via livestream.

Other performers include Sheryl Crow, Ziggy Marley, Steve Earle and Nelson’s fellow Texas-based singers Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen and Kinky Friedman.

Some of the artists will be at Nelson’s Luck Ranch in Spicewood, northwest of Austin.

Others will stream live from elsewhere.

Nelson’s event started in 1972 and has been held most years since, moving around Texas and occasionally outside the Lone Star State.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

