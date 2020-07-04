Central Texas citizens organize 4th of July Parade

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of people from Belton gathered on Saturday to hold their own 4th of July Citizens Parade on Saturday.

The parade was planned by Stephanie Griffith after the City and the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce canceled the traditional century-old event because of concerns about coronavirus.

Griffith organized the Facebook event and the results came in masses of volunteers. “It makes me proud to be a Central Texan,” she said. “We can come together and celebrate our country safely without having to hide away in our homes and have some sort of positivity in our lives.”

Randy Pittenger, President and CEO of the Belton Chamber of Commerce, said he was very impressed with the turnout and organization from the community.

“We’re all disappointed that we couldn’t hold the traditional parade this year,” he said.

“Belton knows how to celebrate, though. To see these folks celebrating our community and our nation safely, it’s a great way to spend the 4th of July.”

Many who watched the parade did so while wearing masks and keeping their chairs distanced from one another.

