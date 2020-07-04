Governor, State health services, deliver more antiviral drug in Waco and Bell County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott on Saturday announced the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is distributing five cases of the antiviral drug remdesivir to a hospital in Waco, Texas and another in neighboring Bell County.

McLennan County, home to Waco, and Bell County currently have the most confirmed and active cases of COVID-19 in Central Texas.

The governor’s office said this is the sixth round of distribution of the drug from the federal government.

At 448 cases, this is the largest distribution and is enough to treat approximately 1,792 patients,” Abbott’s office said.

State health officials said remdesivir “has shown promise in early trials in speeding up the recovery time among hospitalized COVID-19 patients.”

Medical staff at each hospital will determine who is administered the drug, Abbott’s office said.

