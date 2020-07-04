Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas reported its highest daily increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday with 8,258, as hospitalizations continued to climb. Texas began mandating face coverings Friday on the orders of Gov. Greg Abbott. The mask order came as Texans entered the Fourth of July weekend. The order is the most dramatic about-face the Republican governor has made as he retreats from what stood out as one of the swiftest reopenings in America. Texas health officials say the total number of reported cases is now at 191,790. Health officials also report 33 additional deaths, for a total of 2,608.

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Police in a Dallas suburb say they shot and killed a man after he reportedly shot his wife and opened fire on the officers. Irving police say they responded to a call before 10 a.m. Saturday from a woman who said her husband shot her. Officers found the man in the backyard of a neighboring property. Police say they announced themselves while entering the backyard, and then both the man and the officers began shooting. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital. The officers were not hurt. An investigation is ongoing.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee lecturer is under fire for making comments about the death of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Betsy Schoeller, a former Wisconsin Air National Guard officer, commented on Facebook about Guillen's death, saying sexual harassment is the price of admission for women in the military. Guillen has said her sergeant was sexually harassing her and planned to report it. She went missing in April at Fort Hood. Her remains were found Tuesday. UW-Milwaukee student Emily Cruz started a petition on Friday to fire Schoeller.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A conservative power broker told Texas’ governor to have National Guard troops “shoot to kill” amid protests last month against racial injustice and police brutality. The Texas Tribune reports that Steve Hotze left that message in a voicemail to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's chief of staff on the weekend of June 6. Hotze acknowledged the comment in a Facebook post Saturday, writing “it’s not about race." Republican Sen. John Cornyn called the voicemail “absolutely disgusting and reprehensible.” Abbott’s office declined to comment to the Tribune and did not immediately respond to a public records request for the voicemail.