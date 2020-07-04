Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TEXAS

As Texas reverses course on masks, GOP digs in on convention

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas began mandating face coverings Friday on the orders of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who says some people “are not comprehending the magnitude” of the coronavirus outbreak. Texas reported more than 7,500 confirmed new cases Friday and hospitalizations continued to trend upward. Despite Abbott's mask order and appeals for the public to stay home, leaders in his party say the Texas GOP Convention will go on in Houston later this month. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is now signaling the city might step in if the party doesn't reconsider.

Willie Nelson's July Fourth picnic is virtual in virus era

SPICEWOOD, Texas (AP) — Willie Nelson’s annual Fourth of July Picnic is going ahead this year, but to reduce concerns about the coronavirus the event will be virtual. Fans can tune in to the nearly 50-year-old music bash Saturday via livestream. Other performers include Sheryl Crow, Ziggy Marley, Steve Earle and Nelson’s fellow Texas-based singers Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen and Kinky Friedman. Some of the artists will be at Nelson’s Luck Ranch in Spicewood, northwest of Austin. Others will stream live from elsewhere. Nelson’s event started in 1972 and has been held most years since, moving around Texas and occasionally outside the Lone Star State.

Mexican soldiers kill 12 gunmen in city on border with Texas

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's military says soldiers patrolling in the border city of Nuevo Laredo across from Texas came under fire from drug cartel gunmen, then killed 12 of their attackers in a gunbattle. The Defense Department says three army patrol trucks were hit by gunfire Friday, but no troops were hurt. The gunmen are believed to belong to the Cartel of the Northeast, a split-off of the old Zetas cartel. The department said one of the attackers' burned-out pickups was left at the scene, and eight assault rifles and two .50-caliber sniper rifles were found. Nuevo Laredo has been the scene of bloody gunfights in recent years.

Police: Arkansas man sought in ex-wife's death found dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man suspected of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife earlier this week has been found dead in Texas. Arkansas State Police said Thursday in a news release that Texas law enforcement authorities notified special agents in Arkansas that 57-year-old Lavern Blackmon of Conway was found dead in Conroe, Texas, possibly of a self-inflected gunshot wound. Conroe is about 40 miles north of Houston. Blackmon was charged with kidnapping and capital murder. State police say he was last seen Monday in Little Rock after kidnapping Viola Davis as she left her home in Mitchellville. State police say Davis’ body was found a short time later. Mitchellville, a city of about 400, is located 90 miles southeast of Little Rock.

Reps: Singers Kacey Musgraves, Ruston Kelly file for divorce

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning singer Kacey Musgraves and her musician-husband, Ruston Kelly, have filed for divorce. Representatives for both singers confirmed the news Friday to The Associated Press. In a joint statement, Musgraves and Kelly said they've “made this painful decision together.” The 31-year-olds were married in 2017. Musgraves has been a success since releasing her major-label debut album, “Same Trailer Different Park,” in 2013. It won her the best country album Grammy. At the 2019 Grammys, the superstar’s critically acclaimed pop-leaning country album, “Golden Hour,” won all four awards it was nominated for, including the coveted top prize, album of the year.

First coronavirus then Trump order split Indian families

NEW DELHI (AP) — When President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending applications for H-1B and other high-skilled work visas from abroad, he said it will protect jobs amid high U.S. unemployment because of the pandemic. The move has kept at least 1,000 Indians whose visas are tied to their jobs in the United States stranded in India. It has also separated family members who are suddenly unable to return to the U.S. Nasscom, a trade association in the Indian IT industry, called the order “misguided and harmful to the U.S. economy," pointing out that Indians in the H-1B program provide critical IT support to hospitals and biotechnology companies on the front line of the battle against the coronavirus.

Religious leaders to invoke Frederick Douglass on July 4th

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — About 150 preachers, rabbis and imams are promising to invoke Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass on July 4th as they call for the U.S. to tackle racism and poverty. The religious leaders are scheduled this weekend to frame sermons around “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July” on the 168th anniversary of that speech by Douglass. The initiative is led by the Poor People’s Campaign, a coalition of religious leaders seeking to push the U.S. to address issues of poverty modeled after Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s last crusade. Douglass gave his speech at a celebration on July 5, 1852, in Rochester, New York.

Spaceport America CEO placed on administrative leave

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The CEO of New Mexico’s commercial spacecraft launch facility has been placed on administrative leave, but state officials aren’t saying why. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Dan Hicks was recently placed on leave after confirming it with New Mexico Economic Development Secretary Alicia Keyes. She chairs the New Mexico Spaceport Authority’s board of directors. However, Keyes did not provide any details. Among Hicks’ responsibilities was strengthening a business model to sustain the spaceport, which was initially constructed in Sierra County between 2006 and 2012 with $220 million in public funding.

Complaint: Missing Texas soldier was killed at Fort Hood

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Federal and military investigators say a soldier missing since April was killed by a fellow soldier stationed at the same Texas base. A criminal complaint released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas charges a civilian with helping hide the body of 20-year-old solider Vanessa Guillen. The document says Cecily Aguilar of Killeen, Texas, helped the soldier, Aaron David Robinson, of Calumet City, Illinois, get rid of evidence after he bludgeoned Guillen with a hammer at Fort Hood then dismembered her body. The Army says Robinson fatally shot himself.

Texas linebacker Overshown to sit out until 'changes made'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas junior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown announced Thursday he will sit out all team activities until the school starts making campus changes sought by dozens of football players and other Longhorns athletes. Those demands include renaming several buildings and a call to drop the school song “The Eyes of Texas." The athletes made the demands amid calls for racial justice following the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police. Overshown played in eight games last season.