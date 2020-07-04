Advertisement

Local health district confirms 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Saturday announced two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 in McLennan County.

The patients were not identified.

A spokesperson with the City of Waco described the first patient as a 62-year-old Hispanic woman.

The second patient was described as a 77-year-old African American woman.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of eleven people in McLennan County.

“The Public Health District continues to take every action to protect and to inform the residents of McLennan County and we encourage residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus’ spread,” the City of Waco said in a news release.

“COVID-19 affects every sector of our community.”

