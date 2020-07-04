Pretty Warm For Fireworks with Rain Chances Coming Soon!

From Elliot Wilson:

Things are looking good for the fireworks this evening as we’ll have temperatures around 100° to start the evening. A few sprinkles north of Highway 84 will be possible early evening, but otherwise we’re dry. Temperatures will dip below triple-digits for everyone after 6pm, but we’ll stay warm in the 90′s until after 9pm. Clear skies this evening will allow for good firework displays. As we head into Sunday we’ll start in the mid 70′s, with highs getting into the mid 90′s during the afternoon with spotty rain during the afternoon too. Those chances will continue into the overnight as well.

From there, rain chances increase for your Monday as a few scattered showers and storms will be seen during the afternoon. This will keep highs in the mid 90′s. After that rain chances become spotty again for Tuesday, after which the hot and dry pattern takes over again with triple-digits expected for the middle of the week and even through the weekend.

