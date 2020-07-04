Advertisement

Robertson aiming for spot with St. Louis Cardinals’ new taxi squad

Midway grad spent 2019 MiLB season at Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis
Kim Mulkey hugs son Kramer Robertson. (Courtesy photo)
By Tyler Bouldin
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Kramer Robertson’s fourth full season in the St. Louis Cardinals’ minor-league system was his most recent chance to prove he belonged on the 40-man roster either late in the 2020 season or the following season.

But due to the coronavirus forcing Major League Baseball to cancel Spring Training, Robertson and other MLB hopefuls were forced to head home.

“We all knew it was coming,” Robertson said. “It doesn’t take away that all of us were very disappointed. We worked as hard as the major leaguers trying to go through the ranks of the minors to get called up.”

The former LSU Tiger and Midway Panther combined to hit .231, 11 home runs and 51 RBI split between Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis in 2019. Outside one game as a second baseman for High-A Palm Beach in 2018, this past season was the first that the former LSU Tiger played significant time at a position other than shortstop.

“When I got to Triple-A, I started playing second and third base along with shortstop,” Robertson said. “Increasing my versatility will probably give me a better chance to get called up.”

In 2019, while Robertson shined at second base by making just one error in 112 chances, he made four errors in 33 chances at third base. He played just one inning in left field, but feels like he’s talented enough to make a switch to the outfield if the Cardinals make that request.

For now, Robertson’s goal is the Cardinals’ 2020 taxi squad -- something that each team will have at their disposal in case of emergency roster changes once the season begins July 23.

“They still have 16 players that haven’t been announced that can get to the taxi squad that’ll be at the Double-A affiliate in Springfield, Missouri,” Robertson said. “I’m hoping to be one of those last 16 to stay working out and be at the affiliate in case guys get injured or sick, whatever it is to get called up and be ready to play.”

