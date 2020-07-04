Several local places of worship move back to online only services

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sunday many places of worship in the area will go back to online services only following the recent spike in covid-19 cases in Texas.

Pastor Jonathan Pokluda at Harris Creek Baptist Church says returning to online only services is something he has to do to keep his congregation safe.

“So we’re just trying to listen to greater wisdom,” said Pokluda. “There is about 16 proverbs that say wisdom comes from the council of many. The body has been amazing at responding to whether in person or not.”

At the Islamic Center of Waco, Bill Siddiq says it’s been a drastic change for worshipers there as well

“The main thing for Muslims is we do (normally) congregate every Friday to pray together,” said Siddiq. “That is just tradition.”

Siddiq says even though they had all the proper protocols in place to open, they decided not even take that risk and have been closed since the original shut down.

“We also have to realize the circumstances dictate…our holy text itself says you have to take everything in context,” said Siddiq. “And you have to realize that if your life is in danger, to not risk your life.”

