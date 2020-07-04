Advertisement

Several local places of worship move back to online only services

Many area places of worship will move back to in online services just weeks after opening back up for in-person worship.
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sunday many places of worship in the area will go back to online services only following the recent spike in covid-19 cases in Texas.

Pastor Jonathan Pokluda at Harris Creek Baptist Church says returning to online only services is something he has to do to keep his congregation safe.

“So we’re just trying to listen to greater wisdom,” said Pokluda. “There is about 16 proverbs that say wisdom comes from the council of many. The body has been amazing at responding to whether in person or not.”

At the Islamic Center of Waco, Bill Siddiq says it’s been a drastic change for worshipers there as well

“The main thing for Muslims is we do (normally) congregate every Friday to pray together,” said Siddiq. “That is just tradition.”

Siddiq says even though they had all the proper protocols in place to open, they decided not even take that risk and have been closed since the original shut down.

“We also have to realize the circumstances dictate…our holy text itself says you have to take everything in context,” said Siddiq. “And you have to realize that if your life is in danger, to not risk your life.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Several local places of worship move back to online only services

Updated: 1 hour ago
Places of worship move to online services after spike in covid-19 cases

News

Local call center closes unexpectedly; hundreds lose their jobs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A local call center that employed hundreds of area residents closed unexpectedly Friday as the Texas-based company that operated it announced that it’s ceasing operations.

Health

COVID: 19: Texas case count rises by 7,300, area count tops 4,000

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The state reported more than 7,300 new cases of COVID-19 and the regional count rose by almost 400 on the first day of the long Independence Day weekend Friday.

Health

Area hospitals OK for now, despite COVID-19 surge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
Area hospitals are managing the surge in COVID-19 cases in some area counties, but planners are considering what to do if they no longer can.

Latest News

News

Woman charged in disappearance of Fort Hood soldier transferred

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A woman who’s accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the body of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier was transferred Friday from Bell County to McLennan County to face federal charges.

Health

McLennan County Jail starts testing inmates for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
With dozens of jailers quarantined for COVID-19,, inmates at the McLennan County Jail are now being tested for the virus, too.

News

Local jail begins testing inmates for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Driver of 18-wheeler leads officers on chase through Texas counties

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Staff
The driver of an 18-wheeler led officers from multiple agencies on a chase through multiple Texas counties early Friday.

Health

Texas governor issues face mask order; violators could be fined

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Staff
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order Thursday requiring residents of all counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases to wear face coverings in public areas that includes fines for violators.

Health

Wanted: Hundreds of volunteers for major local COVID-19 study

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Staff
Researchers are looking for hundreds of volunteers for major local COVID-19 study.