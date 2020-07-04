Advertisement

University lecturer under fire for remarks about Vanessa Guillen

Betsy Schoeller and U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen
Betsy Schoeller and U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen(UW-M / KWTX)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee lecturer is under fire for making comments about the death of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Betsy Schoeller, a former Wisconsin Air National Guard officer, posted comments on Facebook about Guillen’s death, saying sexual harassment is the price of admission for women in the military and “if you’re gonna cry like a snowflake about it, you’re gonna pay the price.”

Guillen, 20, disappeared at Fort Hood in April. Remains of what’s believed to be Guillen’s body were discovered Tuesday in Central Texas. Federal and military investigators say fellow soldier Aaron David Robinson killed and dismembered her . Robinson killed himself Wednesday as police were trying to contact him.

Guillen’s family has said they believe Robinson was sexually harassing Guillen. Army investigators have said there’s no credible information proving those allegations.

UW-Milwaukee student Emily Cruz started a petition on Friday demanding UW-Milwaukee fire Schoeller. The petition has nearly 15,000 signatures.

“s a woman, and a student at UWM I feel unsafe knowing that we have professors who think the sexual assault of women serving in the military is justified,” Cruz wrote.

University officials tweeted that Guillen’s death is horrifying but they can’t regulate its employees’ private speech.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor, State health services, deliver more antiviral drug in Waco and Bell County

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Joe Villasana
Governor Greg Abbott on Saturday announced the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is distributing five cases of the antiviral drug remdesivir to a hospital in Waco, Texas and another in neighboring Bell County.

News

Waco Police investigating deadly shooting outside convenience store

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Villasana
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at 11th and Clay.

News

Sex trafficking survivor uses her local boutique to fundraise for Guillen’s family

Updated: 2 hours ago
A local Latina business owner who says the story of Vanessa Guillen hit close to home, organized a fundraiser for the late soldier’s family this week.

News

Hundreds turned out for a vigil in Killeen for Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén

Updated: 3 hours ago
There were candles, balloons and flowers placed on a makeshift memorial. A photo of Guillen and “Justice for Vanessa” were placed at the memorial.

Latest News

News

Local health district confirms 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Saturday announce two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 in McLennan County.

News

Central Texas citizens organize 4th of July Parade

Updated: 4 hours ago
Hundreds of people from Belton gathered to hold their own 4th of July Citizen’s Parade on Saturday.

News

Vigil and prayer held for Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
Vigil held for soldier Vanessa Guillen.

News

Sex trafficking survivor and former Army wife uses her local boutique to fundraise for Guillen’s family

Updated: 17 hours ago
A boutique owner in China Spring says she's using her business to stand up for injustice by raising money for the family of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, the Fort Hood soldier who was bludgeoned to death a day before she planned to file a harassment complaint against her co-worker.

News

Several local places of worship move back to online only services

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Royden Ogletree
Many area places of worship will move back to in online services just weeks after opening back up for in-person worship.

News

Several local places of worship move back to online only services

Updated: 21 hours ago
Places of worship move to online services after spike in covid-19 cases