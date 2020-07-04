Advertisement

Vigil and prayer held for Vanessa Guillen

VIGIL FOR VANESSA: Hundreds turned out for a vigil in #Killeen for Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén. #JusticeVanessaGuillen
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 12:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds from across the state filled a Killeen parking lot Friday night to remember Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Human remains believed to be of Guillen were found earlier this week.

There were candles, balloons and flowers placed on a makeshift memorial. A photo of Guillen and “Justice for Vanessa” were placed at the memorial.

For those who came, it was about supporting the Guillen family.

“I’m out here to support the family. You can share all day on Facebook, but when you’re at the front door it is something different.”

As the vigil continued into the night, there were tears and hugs. There was also a continued push for answers in Guillen’s disappearance.

The vigil was organized by LULAC.

