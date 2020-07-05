Advertisement

A Little More Muggy Today as Rain Chances are Increasing!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
From Elliot Wilson:

It’ll be another warm day across Central Texas, but we’re not expected to see triple-digits in most areas. We’ll be in the mid to upper 90′s later on this afternoon, but the Heat Index will be in the triple digits. A few spotty showers will pass through late afternoon and evening. Those spotty chances last through Monday morning. From there, we’ll have a few scattered showers and small storms Monday afternoon with slightly better coverage. The rain dies down late evening, after which our hot and dry pattern returns. We’ll have one more day in the 90′s before triple-digits come back on Wednesday, and those are expected to last through next weekend will lots of sunshine too.

