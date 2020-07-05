Central Texas man deceased after hit and run collision

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police responded to what they describe as a “hit and run collision” Sunday morning around 3:45 am near the intersection of Birdcreek Drive and South West H K Dodgen.

Police say, “Officers were advised that a white SUV allegedly struck a person on a bicycle, then fled the scene.”

The collision left one adult male deceased. The area was shutdown to traffic for an investigation.

No additional information is available.

