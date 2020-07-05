Advertisement

Falls County Deputy attacked by assailant with a knife in attempted carjack

The suspect identified as Damaon Demarquis Vanderbilt of Marlin was subdued, taken into custody and transported to the Falls County Jail. (Photo by Matthew Ablon)
The suspect identified as Damaon Demarquis Vanderbilt of Marlin was subdued, taken into custody and transported to the Falls County Jail. (Photo by Matthew Ablon)(KWTX)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect has been arrested and booked into the Falls County Jail late Saturday charged with “aggravated assault on a public servant.”

Falls County Sheriff, Ricky Scaman said, Saturday at approximately 11 pm an individual with two knives attempted to carjack an on duty Fall County Patrol Deputy in the parking lot of Falls Community Hospital.

The assailant approached the Deputy from behind and held a knife to his throat demanding the keys to his patrol unit.

After the Deputy refused to comply the assailant attempted to remove the Deputy’s gun from his holster, Scaman said.

The Deputy responded with a “physical altercation” with the assailant and managed to call for assistance while fighting with the suspect. Officers from Marlin, Lott and Falls County Deputies responded.

The suspect identified as Damon DeMarquis Vanderbilt of Marlin was subdued, taken into custody and transported to the Falls County Jail.

The Fall County Patrol Deputy received only minor injuries and was able to return to duty.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Temple Fire, EMS and Police respond to commercial building structure fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
Temple firefighters, EMS and Temple Police responded to a reported Commercial structure fire Sunday morning around 1:30 am at ER Carpenter, 2502 N General Bruce Dr. in Temple, Texas.

News

Central Texas man killed in hit-and-run collision

Updated: 2 hours ago
Temple Police responded to what they describe as a “hit and run collision” Sunday morning around 3:45 am near the intersection of Birdcreek Drive and South West H K Dodgen.

News

California artist paints Vanesa Guillen mural outside Fort Hood

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Citizens Parade in Belton

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

Deadly shooting outside Waco convenience store

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Local woman sewing quilt for Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

KWTX to broadcast tribute to military heroes, live July 4th fireworks spectacular from Fort Hood

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Staff
KWTX and III Corps and Fort Hood are joining forces to celebrate America's independence with a one-hour patriotic special featuring a tribute to everyday heroes followed by a 30-minute fireworks spectacular.

Our Town

Harker Heights: Local woman sewing quilt for Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
As the world continues to mourn the loss of Vanessa Guillen, a Central Texas woman is using a unique way to honor her memory.

News

Governor, State health services, deliver more antiviral drug in Waco and Bell County

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joe Villasana
Governor Greg Abbott on Saturday announced the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is distributing five cases of the antiviral drug remdesivir to a hospital in Waco, Texas and another in neighboring Bell County.

News

University lecturer under fire for remarks about Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 19 hours ago
A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee lecturer is under for making comments about the death of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen.