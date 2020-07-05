Falls County Deputy attacked by assailant with a knife in attempted carjack

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect has been arrested and booked into the Falls County Jail late Saturday charged with “aggravated assault on a public servant.”

Falls County Sheriff, Ricky Scaman said, Saturday at approximately 11 pm an individual with two knives attempted to carjack an on duty Fall County Patrol Deputy in the parking lot of Falls Community Hospital.

The assailant approached the Deputy from behind and held a knife to his throat demanding the keys to his patrol unit.

After the Deputy refused to comply the assailant attempted to remove the Deputy’s gun from his holster, Scaman said.

The Deputy responded with a “physical altercation” with the assailant and managed to call for assistance while fighting with the suspect. Officers from Marlin, Lott and Falls County Deputies responded.

The suspect identified as Damon DeMarquis Vanderbilt of Marlin was subdued, taken into custody and transported to the Falls County Jail.

The Fall County Patrol Deputy received only minor injuries and was able to return to duty.

