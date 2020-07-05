Florida crosses over 200k COVID-19 cases after adding 10,059 new cases
The current death toll for Florida is sitting at 3,832
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Just 24 hours after breaking a single day record for new COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State, the Florida Department of Health adds 10,059 new cases, and carries the state total over 200,000 cases.
On Saturday’s 11 a.m. report, the state added 11,458 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate just over 14%. On Sunday, the state is sitting at 200,111 total cases thanks to the additional 10,000 cases.
The latest information (pictured below) also suggests that the state’s latest round of results yielded a 15.04% positivity rate.
Below is the latest information for COVID-19 cases in the Big Bend as of 11 a.m. 7/5/2020
|County:
|Total Cases:
|Total Deaths:
|Franklin
|15
|0
|Gadsden
|468
|7
|Hamilton
|384
|2
|Jackson
|406
|2
|Jefferson
|58
|4
|Lafayette
|36
|0
|Leon
|1,798
|8
|Liberty
|244
|1
|Madison
|247
|3
|Suwannee
|614
|21
|Taylor
|99
|1
|Wakulla
|87
|1
