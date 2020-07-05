Advertisement

Florida crosses over 200k COVID-19 cases after adding 10,059 new cases

The current death toll for Florida is sitting at 3,832
COVID-19 cases in Florida
COVID-19 cases in Florida(WCTV/MGN)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Just 24 hours after breaking a single day record for new COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State, the Florida Department of Health adds 10,059 new cases, and carries the state total over 200,000 cases.

On Saturday’s 11 a.m. report, the state added 11,458 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate just over 14%. On Sunday, the state is sitting at 200,111 total cases thanks to the additional 10,000 cases.

The latest information (pictured below) also suggests that the state’s latest round of results yielded a 15.04% positivity rate.

Percent positivity for new cases/FDOH 7/05/2020
Percent positivity for new cases/FDOH 7/05/2020(FDOH)

Below is the latest information for COVID-19 cases in the Big Bend as of 11 a.m. 7/5/2020

County:Total Cases:Total Deaths:
Franklin150
Gadsden4687
Hamilton3842
Jackson4062
Jefferson584
Lafayette360
Leon1,7988
Liberty2441
Madison2473
Suwannee61421
Taylor991
Wakulla871

