Harker Heights: Local woman sewing quilt for Vanessa Guillen

As the world continues to mourn the loss of Vanessa Guillen, a Central Texas woman is using a unique way to honor her memory.
As the world continues to mourn the loss of Vanessa Guillen, a Central Texas woman is using a unique way to honor her memory.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - With every sew and stictch, Linda Rhodes honors Vanessa Guillen.

“I just felt like that was a way to honor people by putting these quilts together,” she said.

For the last ten years, she’s made special quilts honoring fallen veterans. When the disappearance of Vanessa Guillen happened, it hit close to home.

“I cried when I saw the story,” she said.

“It’s real personal for me because losing my daughter, I can just relate to this woman losing hers in such a horrible way.”

Rhodes’ daughter, an Army veteran, died of cancer. Ever since, Rhodes’ honored her and many veterans by making the quilts.

She uses unit patches and favorite t-shirts to make each quilt resemble a piece of the loved one lost, taking her time as it takes three to four months to make.

Rhodes hopes to get in contact with Guillen’s mother so the quilt is as true to her as possible.

“I’m hoping that when we get it to her, we wrap it around her arms,” she said.

“We need to let her know that it’s her daughter’s.”

From the love of one mother to another, Rhodes hopes that her quilt will bring comfort to Vanessa’s mother.

“I hope when she’s wrapping the quilt around her, she feels her daughter with her,” she said.

“That’s what I’m hoping for.”

