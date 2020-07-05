Advertisement

Killeen: Mural painted for Vanessa Guillen

This mural of Vanessa Guillen is located just outside the East Fort Hood gate.
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - An artist from California honored Vanessa Guillen in her own way by painting a mural for her at Sick Made tattoo parlor in Killeen.

With the help of LULAC and the tattoo parlor providing supplies, the mural was painted by Cherine Mendoza in the same area where a vigil honoring her was held on Friday outside the East Fort Hood gate. Mendoza says while the mural honors her memory, the goal is to make a powerful statement.

“This is a huge statement piece so that when the people of this post leave and turn on this street, they’re gonna see her face,” she said.

“She’s forever tied to this post.”

Since its completion, many have stopped by to sign the back of the mural, leaving messages and paying their final respects.

Michelle Nicolas from Copperas Cove says Vanessa’s tragic story will invoke change for all women who serve.

“We’re gonna get justice,” she said.

“It might take a while, but I think there’s gonna be change that comes from this. It’s gonna change for all females in the military.”

