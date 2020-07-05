Advertisement

Rain Chances Coming To Give Us A Break From The Heat!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
From Elliot Wilson:

We’ll have a couple spotty showers this evening and the extra clouds will keep temperatures a little cooler. We’ll start in the mid 90′s, cooling to the low 80′s late evening. We should see a few breaks in the clouds during sunset too. From there we’ll have spotty rain return Monday morning, with more scattered activity in the afternoon. This’ll keep highs in the low 90′s to start the week.

Another round of rain moves in Tuesday morning and will last through the afternoon, while also seeing highs in the mid 90′s. Then, other than a stray shower Wednesday morning, we’ll have dry weather return to Central Texas. This will bring the triple-digits back too, and they’re expected to last into next weekend.

