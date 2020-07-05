Temple Fire, EMS and Police respond to commercial building structure fire

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple firefighters, EMS and Temple Police respond with 9 units and 25 personnel to a reported Commercial structure fire Sunday morning around 1:30 am at ER Carpenter, 2502 N General Bruce Dr. in Temple, Texas.

Temple Fire Chief, Mitch Randles said,”Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof area of the large single-story commercial building. The fire located in the center portion of the roof of the structure and was extinguished by fire crews. Fire damage was confined the roof area of the building. No damage was sustained inside the facility.”

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, says Randles.

