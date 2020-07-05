Advertisement

Temple Fire, EMS and Police respond to commercial building structure fire

Temple Fire Chief says, the fire located in the center portion of the roof of the structure and was extinguished by fire crews. (MGM)
Temple Fire Chief says, the fire located in the center portion of the roof of the structure and was extinguished by fire crews. (MGM)(WAGM)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple firefighters, EMS and Temple Police respond with 9 units and 25 personnel to a reported Commercial structure fire Sunday morning around 1:30 am at ER Carpenter, 2502 N General Bruce Dr. in Temple, Texas.

Temple Fire Chief, Mitch Randles said,”Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof area of the large single-story commercial building. The fire located in the center portion of the roof of the structure and was extinguished by fire crews. Fire damage was confined the roof area of the building. No damage was sustained inside the facility.”

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, says Randles.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Central Texas man deceased after hit and run collision

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Temple Police responded to what they describe as a “hit and run collision” Sunday morning around 3:45 am near the intersection of Birdcreek Drive and South West H K Dodgen.

News

California artist paints Vanesa Guillen mural outside Fort Hood

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Citizens Parade in Belton

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Deadly shooting outside Waco convenience store

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

Local woman sewing quilt for Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

KWTX to broadcast tribute to military heroes, live July 4th fireworks spectacular from Fort Hood

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Staff
KWTX and III Corps and Fort Hood are joining forces to celebrate America's independence with a one-hour patriotic special featuring a tribute to everyday heroes followed by a 30-minute fireworks spectacular.

Our Town

Harker Heights: Local woman sewing quilt for Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
As the world continues to mourn the loss of Vanessa Guillen, a Central Texas woman is using a unique way to honor her memory.

News

Governor, State health services, deliver more antiviral drug in Waco and Bell County

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joe Villasana
Governor Greg Abbott on Saturday announced the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is distributing five cases of the antiviral drug remdesivir to a hospital in Waco, Texas and another in neighboring Bell County.

News

University lecturer under fire for remarks about Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 17 hours ago
A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee lecturer is under for making comments about the death of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen.

News

Waco Police investigating deadly shooting outside convenience store

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joe Villasana
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at 11th and Clay.