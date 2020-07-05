Advertisement

Texas leaders warn of hospital capacity, ask for lockdowns

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he is considering more action as COVID19 cases surge.
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (AP) - Leaders in two of Texas’ biggest cities are calling on the governor to empower local governments to order residents to stay home as the state’s continued surge in confirmed cases of the coronavirus tests hospital capacity.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that he wants Republican Gov. Gregg Abbott to return control to local governments.

He says hospitals are facing a crisis. In the Houston area, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says a stay-at-home order is needed.

Both are Democrats. Texas reported it’s highest daily increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday.

