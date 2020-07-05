Advertisement

Virus fear prompts Mexican town to block road from US border

FILE - This Feb. 17, 2006 file photo shows the international border line made up of bollards: irregular, concrete-filled steel poles, seperating Mexico, left from the United States, in the Organ Pipe National Monument near Lukeville, Ariz. The federal government plans on replacing barriers through 100 miles of the southern border in California and Arizona, including through a this national monument and a wildlife refuge, according to government documents and environmental advocates. The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday waived environmental and dozens of other laws to build more barriers along the southern border. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)(Matt York | AP)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Residents of the town of Sonoyta, across from Lukeville Arizona, briefly blocked the main road leading south from the U.S. border over fears of coronavirus outbreaks.

Arizona has seen a major upsurge in infections, and there were worries about intensified contagion during the July 4 weekend.

The mayor of Sonoyta issued a statement “inviting U.S. tourists not to visit Mexico.” Local residents organized to block the road with their cars on the Mexican side.

The road is the quickest route to the seaside resort of Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point.

