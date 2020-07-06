Advertisement

Activity in services sector shows big rebound in June

By AP
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Activity in the U.S. services sector showed a big rebound in June but future improvement could be jeopardized by the resurgence of coronavirus cases in many parts of the country.

The Institute for Supply Management said Monday that its service sector index rose to 57.1 in June, up from a reading of 45.4 in May.

Any reading above 50 means that the service sector, where the majority of Americans work, is expanding.

The report on activity in the services sector followed a report last week that the ISM manufacturing index rebounded in June to a reading of 52.6 after registering big declines in the two previous months. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

