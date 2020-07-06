Central Texas firefighters stayed busy over the holiday weekend

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters in Bell County responded to dozens of calls over the Fourth of July weekend, and most of them were fireworks related.

Crews from the 11 volunteer and four paid departments that serve the county were dispatched to a total of 81 grass fires and 13 structure fires on July 4.

Between 9 p.m. on July 4 through 2 a.m. on July 5, volunteer fire fighters in the county responded to 22 grass fires, four structure fires, and three trash, vehicle or dumpster fires.

No significant injuries or property damage occurred.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.