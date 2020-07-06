Advertisement

Temple: City seeks input on neighborhood plan

City planners in Temple recently released a master plan for the Crestview neighborhood, and they want to hear how residents feel about it. (Temple City Hall/file photo)
City planners in Temple recently released a master plan for the Crestview neighborhood, and they want to hear how residents feel about it.
By Robyn Geske
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - City planners in Temple recently released a master plan for the Crestview neighborhood, and they want to hear how residents feel about it.

The “Love Where You Live” initiative is a city project, for each targeted area in the city, aimed at upgrading parks and other amenities as well as targeting economic development in an area.

The city released a video to their YouTube page outlining the changes.

Kelly Atkinson, a Senior Neighborhood Planner with the city, said the videos were the result of the threat of COVID-19.

“We wish that we could do this in person, and really visit with you guys some more, “she said. “but right now, this is the way that we can hang out with you and share the progress that we have had so far.”

The City of Temple’s video for the Crestview neighborhood can be found here. A complete look at the plan can be found here. Those wishing to submit feedback can do so by sending an email to npdnews@templetx.gov.

The Crestview neighborhood is one of 18 planning districts within the City. It is the area south of East Avenue H, between BNSF Railroad and Southwest HK Dodgen Loop.

